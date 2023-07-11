













Barbie: First reactions to Greta Gerwig’s film indicate that it is perfect and very entertaining







It seems that Barbie it conquered the hearts of everyone, from The New York Times to ComicBook. The different critics agree that it is a very brilliant and funny film.

The direction of the new film is in charge of Greta Gerwig, while the script was a collaborative task between Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. (story of a marriage). Here are the rave reviews about Barbie:

“I have many thoughts about Barbie, but without a doubt number one is I can’t believe Greta Gerwig did it like this! (with admiration)” Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times.

For his part, Jamie Jirak from ComicBook mentions:

I can’t officially leave Twitter before I tell everyone that #Barbie is currently my favorite movie of the year. Somehow, Greta Gerwig exceeded my expectations. She addresses both the positive and negative aspects of Barbie perfectly. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I mean it!”

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

And Katcy Stephan from Variety:

“Barbie is perfection. Greta Gerwig offers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful, and funny world. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, in roles they were clearly born to play.”

It seems that we are facing a really balanced film. Next Atom Reviews:

“Frank and funny! The jewel in the crown goes to Margot Robbie for her performance (Oscars, here we go). She is [una película] super funny, endearing and magical, it even has a third act that will surprise you. This is not just another comedy, it is the BEST Greta Gerwig movie ever! One final adjustment, what’s next?

Now you know what you can expect from the film. Have you already decided to go see it this July 21?

When is Barbie released?

On July 21, 2023, the new film starring the iconic Mattel doll will hit theaters around the world.

The main couple is Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The film has a special soundtrack and a cast made up of Simu Liu, Michael Cera, among others.

