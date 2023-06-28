from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/27/2023 – 4:50 pm

Share



Known as Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse, the doll’s dream house is back on Airbnb. With the right to host Ken, the doll from the story, the release of the film directed by Greta Gerwig, there will also be an invitation for two fans to spend a day in the pink mansion, in Barbie’s partner’s room.

Interested parties can request to reserve Ken’s room at the Malibu DreamHouse for two individual one-night stays for up to two guests each on July 21 and July 22, 2023. All stays will be free – ‘because Ken couldn’t put a price at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse – after all, Ken’s in the beach, not math!’, says the platform’s statement.

How to book

Everyone in Barbie Land can request to reserve Ken’s room at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse starting July 17th at 10:00 am via airbnb.com/kendreamhouse . Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Malibu.

In celebration of Barbir’s arrival in theaters on July 21 and to honor girls’ empowerment, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Save the Children. The organization provides learning and support resources to children, families and communities in over 100 countries to boost girls’ confidence and help them excel in school.























