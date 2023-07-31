The very pink ‘Barbie’ continues to mark its supremacy in American theaters in its second weekend, surpassing its marketing twin, the nuclear biopic ‘Oppenheimer’, according to estimates on Sunday from the specialized company Exhibitor Relations.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, “Barbie” grossed $93 million over the weekend, bringing the total since its opening to $351 million in Canada and the United States.

With around $423 million at the international box office, Greta Gerwig’s film about the doll has already earned $774 million worldwide.

This enormous commercial success, added to that of ‘Oppenheimer’, is a breath of fresh air for American cinemas, hard hit by Covid-19 and the displacement of audiences towards television services. streaming.

The Christopher Nolan film, a torturous portrayal of the designer of the atomic bomb, has grossed $46 million, bringing its worldwide total to $400 million since its release.

Starring Cillian Murphy in the title role, the three-hour film traces the Manhattan Project’s race to nuclear weapons and, after the war, the second life of Robert Oppenheimer, accused in Washington of complacency with the Soviets.

The puppet comedy and the historical drama about the torments of the scientist were combined into a single phenomenon “Barbenheimer”, which gave rise to endless memes and other entertainment on social networks in the United States and the rest of the world.

Behind this whirlwind was ‘The Haunted Mansion,’ a Disney film about a mother and son’s adventure to find out what is haunting their new property in the American South. The film earned $24.2 million in its first days in theaters.

Fourth, ‘The Sound of Music’, the thriller about child trafficking, lauded by American conservative circles, grossed another $12.4 million in its fourth week, for a total of $148.9 million.

This figure even exceeds that of Tom Cruise’s latest ‘Mission: Impossible’, which closed the ranking with 10.7 million dollars and 139.2 million dollars in three weeks.

Here’s the rest of the top 10:

6 – ‘The Hand’ (10 million dollars)

7 – ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate’ ($4 million)

8 – ‘Elementary’ (3.4 million dollars)

9 -‘Insidious: The Red Door’ (3.2 million dollars)

10 – ‘Spider-Man: Through the spider universe’ (1.4 million)

AFP