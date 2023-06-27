













Barbie comes with exclusive content to Xbox and Forza Horizon 5

If you envy Barbie’s car or Ken’s truck (whether it was in your childhood or now that we can see it in its live action trailer), we want to give you excellent news. You will be able to drive them thanks to the free content it offers force horizon 5.

force horizon 5 now has exclusive content from the Greta Gerwig film, in which Barbie doll has a classic 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV in iconic pink, while Ken drives alongside her in a GMC HUMMER EV pickup. 2022.

Definitely, spectacular cars and the best thing is that everyone the players of force horizon 5 The emblematic cars of the franchise will be available.

In addition, downloading them will be extremely simple. What you should do is go to the video game message center and download them, later you will have them available in the garageready to be driven.

The development of the franchise cars is something very special, because of this there will be a conference in which the workers of the saga will be able to talk about inspirations, motivations and the path they have taken so far. In addition, details of the delivery of Barbie particularly. This event will be held on July 14, 2023.

What is the new live action Barbie movie about?

The narrative thread remains a mystery, however, we know that Barbie will be set in Barbie Land, the classic and utopian home of dolls.

It seems that there will be parties, trips and some depression. The film generates a lot of expectations, and promises to be a big surprise.

