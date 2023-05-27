“Barbie: The Movie” debuted its exciting final trailer this week and featured a hilarious scene in which Margot Robbie’s character turns human and unexpectedly shows off her flat feet to the other versions of the doll. The reaction of her friends is to scream and consider it disgusting. “And my heels touch the ground”mentions the protagonist about a couple of strange things that have happened to her lately. “She has flat feet!”shouts the character of Harie Nef together with the others interpreted by Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Sharon Rooney and Ana Cruz Kayne.

“Do you ever think about death?”, also mentions Robbie’s Barbie, which makes all the other dolls look at her weirdly. Also featured in this trailer are Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon and more members of the huge and talented cast coming to theaters next July 21, 2023.