The Mattel brand, together with DIC Animation City and Saban Productions, launched Barbie to the small screen in 1987, with “Barbie and the rockers: out of this world”, a production in which the protagonist was presented as the leader of a rock band.

It was not until 2001 that his first computer-animated film was released, entitled “barbie in the nutcracker”. This tape was the adaptation of the story by ETA Hoffmann “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King”, and used the music of Tchaikovsky’s ballet.

The production became the highest grossing of the series Barbie, as well as the beginning of an entire franchise of films that continue to captivate millions of children, adolescents and adults. So much so that now the first live-action adaptation has been announced, starring margot robbie.

Margot Robbie will be Barbie in live-action movie from Warner Bros. Photo: composition/Warner Bros./Mattel

How many Barbie movies are there?

Over the years, the Mattel brand has made 45 films that have starred the famous doll, who has been brought to the big screen through computer animation.

Some of them are available on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and Movistar Play. In addition, the Twitter user @raquellegf has created a thread with all the Barbie tapes and where to see them.

“Barbie of Swan Lake” was released in 2003 and is one of the most iconic Barbie movies. Photo: Mattel

Why don’t Barbie movies go out of style?

Despite the fact that it is already more than 60 years old, the continuous updates that Mattel gives to Barbie they make it not go out of style and continue to be the favorite of young and old. Considered even as a collector’s item, the doll emerged in order to empower girls .

When Barbie was launched on the market, most of the toys aimed at girls were baby dolls, which encouraged the stereotype that a woman should only dedicate herself to taking care of her children and doing housework.

So the arrival of Barbie and the different professions that it presents made it possible for millions of girls to see themselves reflected in their dolls, by capturing what they wanted to be when they grew up.

The Mattel brand has designed six Barbie dolls in honor of women who work in engineering, science, technology and mathematics. Photo: Mattel

However, as much as the toy was created in order to empower girls, the silhouette presented by the dolls has been creating controversy over time, since they showed a Barbie slim and tall, with measures that a woman does not have in real life.

Given this, Mattel decided to bet on the diversity of bodies and presented dolls of different heights, skin tones and textures, so that more girls can feel identified with her. The last update the company made was to release a Barbie with a hearing impairment and a Ken with vitiligo. In this way, it can be seen that Mattel continues to be clear about the initial message that it raised with the birth of Barbie.

Taking as context the continuous variety that the company that created the toy has been offering us, and its adaptation to the current social context, Barbie has become an own brand that continues to be a successful bet for the film industry .

It is in this sense that now Warner Bros. Studios has surprised millions of fans by announcing the realization of the first live-action of the famous doll, starring margot robbie. The long-awaited film will hit theaters on July 21, 2023.