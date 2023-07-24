As many predicted, the movie ‘Barbie’ was crowned the queen in the world box office on its first weekend. Its premiere was one of the most anticipated in 2023 and it far exceeded the expectations that had been raised, since only on the day it arrived in theaters did it manage to overcome the fence that was imposed.

Now, the film directed by Greta Gerwig aims to become one of the highest grossing of the year if it manages to surpass ‘Super Mario Bros: The Movie’, which so far is raising 1,346 million dollars.

How much did ‘Barbie’ take in at the box office over the weekend?

‘Barbie’ conquered the box office worldwide during its opening weekend. Photo: Warner Bros.

One of the projected goals for ‘Barbie’, starring margot robbie and Ryan Goslin, it was that it would manage to raise between 70 or 80 million dollars during the weekend of its opening; however, this number rose to 164 million in USA, which exceeds its budget of 145 million. Furthermore, the first forecast sum was reached only on the day it hit theaters.

These numbers convert to ‘Barbie’ in the film directed by a woman with the best grossing in its first weekend in 2023: more than 337 million dollars Worldwide.

What movies has ‘Barbie’ surpassed at the box office?

‘Barbie’ has already managed to rack up a large sum at the box office during its world premiere. Photo: Warner Bros.

His first and strongest opponent was ‘Oppenheimer’, a film starring Cillian Murphy, which premiered the same day as ‘Barbie’. However, the tape Greta Gerwig surpassed that of Christopher Nolan, which accumulated $80.5 million over the weekend. Likewise, the doll mattel is knocking down the box office total for recently released features such as ‘Flash’ and ‘Indiana Jones: The Dial of Fate’.

