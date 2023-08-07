‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie at the film’s European premiere in London on July 12. MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA (REUTERS)

He promised and he has done it. The movie ‘Barbie’, one of the great phenomena of popular culture this year, has entered more than one billion dollars in its first three weeks in theaters, its production company, Warner Bros. Pictures, announced this Sunday. Its director, Greta Gerwig, thus becomes the first woman to join the select club of filmmakers – barely thirty – who have beaten that collection mark.

The pink comedy, very pink, around the famous Mattel doll has obtained 459 million dollars in the United States and Canada market, while in the rest of the world it has added 572.1 million since its premiere on the 21st of July. In total, its income accumulates 1,031.5 million dollars, almost ten times more than its production cost. This weekend, according to the company Comscore -specialized in audience accounting-, it has raised 127 million dollars worldwide: 74 abroad and 53 in the national market, where it continues as the highest grossing for the third consecutive week. .

Warner Bros. could not hide its satisfaction. “As distribution managers, we’re not usually left speechless by a film’s achievements, but Barbillion (a pun on the film’s title and how to say a billion in English) has blown up even our most optimistic predictions. ”, pointed out the presidents of distribution of the production company, Jeff Goldstein and Andrew Cripps, in the statement.

No film from the firm has managed to raise so much money so quickly, Goldstein has pointed out. The film directed by Gerwig and with a script signed by the director and her partner, Noah Baumbach, has broken the million dollar mark in 17 days since its premiere. Until now, the fastest feature film at the box office was Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, who got it in 19 days.

The film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has become a mass phenomenon long before its release, thanks to its feminist message, next-generation humor, bright aesthetics, actors with appeal to all generations. But above all, thanks to a powerful campaign of marketing stretched out for months and almost omnipresent thanks to its trailers, posters and events… and its contrast against the other cinematographic success of the summer, the gloomy oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan.

