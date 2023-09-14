“Barbie Botox is a social madness, using botulinum toxin to make the neck thin and long like that of the famous doll is absurd. This intervention is becoming very popular on Tik Tok among very young people but – let’s be clear – chasing such trends is dangerous”. The alarm was raised on Adnkronos Salute by Emanuele Bartoletti, president of the Italian Society of Aesthetic Medicine (Sime) who does not mince words to condemn the aesthetic procedure of the moment, launched by the American influencer Isabelle Lux of Palm Beach (Florida), who recounted her experience on the social network and shared it with her followers after undergoing the treatment.

“This drift is the classic example of the transformative direction that aesthetic medicine is taking – complains Bartoletti – In reality, aesthetic medicine was born for a noble reason, that is to prevent and correct real blemishes that can cause patient dissatisfaction and, in the most serious cases , even psychological problems such as depression. Aesthetic medicine is also used to intervene in cases of facial or lip asymmetry, for a malformation or trauma after a stroke or following an accident”. It is no coincidence that “the objectives of us aesthetic doctors – the expert points out – are: prevention, maintenance over time and lastly the correction in the case of an actual blemish. Everything that tends to transform is just current fashion.”

Barbie Botox “is a senseless trend because botulinum toxin is not indicated for making the neck thin and long but rather – underlines Bartoletti – for the treatment of wrinkles of the eyebrow, forehead and the area around the eyes. So this practice is to say the least ‘off label’, outside of indications and authorizations.” Among other things, this operation which is so popular with very young people “is not an easy undertaking because the trapezius muscles which are used to keep the neck straight are affected”. If these muscles “are too stressed by Botox the risk is that of weakening them to the point of to the point that you cannot lift your head when lying down. But there are also risks for the deeper muscles, those for swallowing.”

“IT COULD PARALIZE TRAPEZIUS MUSCLES”

“Today we call it Barbie Botox but in reality this procedure has existed for some time and is called Trap Tox, a procedure used to reduce tension, spasms, shoulder asymmetries and localized pain. Botulinum toxin works by relaxing the muscles, blocking the action of a chemical substance (acetylcholine), responsible for the contraction of the muscles themselves. But if botulinum is administered incorrectly or with an incorrect dosage, then it could cause side effects on the trapezius muscles”, says Gloria Trocchi, vice president of the Italian Society of Aesthetic Medicine (Sime) and member of the Aiteb board , Italian Botulinum Aesthetic Therapy Association.

“I am absolutely against the trends launched on social media because they often do not have scientific support – admits the expert – and then we are talking about an aesthetic treatment which is still a medical intervention and for this reason, if it is not done to cure a pathology very precise, exposes you to risks. Furthermore, we currently have no certain information about the long-term effects of botulinum toxin on the trapezius muscles, especially in young subjects.”

But it’s not just Barbie Botox that worries the expert. “Unfortunately, there are more and more very young people” who come to our studios with requests of all kinds.” In the “18-27 age group – highlights Trocchi – the most popular are fillers on the nose and lips”. Between the ages of 30 and 40 “there is a need to prevent the facial aging process with peeling and skin biostimulation”. Finally, after the age of 40 “there is greater demand for fillers, botox and skin biostimulation”. In short, “patients’ requests are varied but it is always up to us aesthetic doctors to visit, make a diagnosis and establish the most appropriate therapeutic intervention”, she concludes.