NEW YORK. Taylor Swift, with Russian presidents Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping, has entered the shortlist for the cover of Time’s Person of the Year 2023 which will be announced tomorrow by the magazine and live on NBC. The pop star is in the company of other figures on the international scene such as King Charles the Third, the head of the Fed Jerome Powell, the CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman and the magistrates who are putting former US president Donald Trump on trial. The list is unusually full of names linked to entertainment: among the nine nominations, three recall the glitter of Hollywood. In addition to Swift, who last October exceeded one billion dollars in assets and continued to accumulate records throughout the year, there are also the actors of Sag-Aftra and the screenwriters of the WGA who, after months of strike and the total block of film and television filming, they have snatched a new work contract (for actors the ratification procedure expires today) and the Barbie doll, protagonist of Greta Gerwig’s real-live film with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as protagonists.

Last year Time named President Volodymyr Zelensky and the “spirit of Ukraine” Person of the Year. Putin had entered the shortlist but in the end was not chosen as had happened in 2007. Taylor Swift had in turn appeared on the cover in 2017, the year of the Weinstein scandal, together with other “silence breakers” who had had the courage to report sexual harassment suffered. Since 1927 – when Charles Lindbergh crossed the Atlantic alone – Time has dedicated its early December cover to the person, group or concept that most marked, for better or for worse, the year that was drawing to a close. . The cover of the Person of the Year is not necessarily an honor: in 1938 it was awarded to Adolf Hitler, the following year and in 1942 to Stalin, in 1979 to Ayatollah Khomeini. Other covers went to President Joe Biden and Vice Kamala Harris, Martin Luther King, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Pope Francis and Greta Thunberg.