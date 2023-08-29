‘Barbie‘has surpassed the last movie of’Harry Potter‘ to become the highest-grossing film in studio history Warner Bros.and will almost certainly outperform ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘ to be the highest-grossing film of Barbie has grossed more than $1.34 billion, making it the highest-grossing film in studio history Warner Bros.

With a worldwide gross of $1,340,301,000, the film is less than $20 million away from surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie and become the highest-grossing film of the year at the global box office. Unless something like Aquaman either The Marvels greatly exceed expectations, it is likely that Barbie end up being the highest grossing film overall in 2023. Up to this point, only Barbie and Mario have passed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

The third movie of the year is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with a little more than 845 million dollars. That could be the goal Aquaman and The Marvels. While the first installment in each of their respective franchises surpassed $1 billion, there just hasn’t been as much anticipation for sequels.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part IIthat Barbie surpassed on its way to the studio record, it was the highest-grossing film of Warner Bros. of all time by a fairly wide margin. It had raised 1.340 million dollars, while the second place had gone to Aquamana film that grossed $1,143,758,700 during its theatrical run.

Barbie hit theaters on July 21 and has been a phenomenon ever since, topping the box office for four consecutive weeks and coming in a solid and surprisingly close second behind Blue Beetle in its fifth week, and doing the same in its sixth week, nearly displacing Grand Touring from first place on its opening weekend. The film has grossed $594,801,000 at the domestic box office, about 46% of its revenue, while $745,500,000 comes from international markets. That puts it at nearly the same ratio of domestic and international ticket sales that fueled such huge success at The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Barbie stars Oscar nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, along with America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, the singer and Grammy-winning songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winning Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig and Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie of mattel.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Hijole, I’m glad the success of Barbiebut I wanted Mario stay at least a little longer on top, I’ve been waiting for that movie for so long.