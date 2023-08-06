‘Barbie’ the movie, continues to set the standard in the world of cinema, as it does not stop breaking records. A few days after its one-month release, the feature film, whose protagonist is margot robbie It continues to make people talk and this time it managed to surpass one of the highest grossing films on the giant screen.

In that context, ‘Barbie’ managed to surpass ‘Wonder woman’, by the hand of Greta Gerwig, thus becoming the highest grossing film directed by a woman. However, this has only been one big step to get to the top, because if it continues to grow, it will be able to leave behind feature films like ‘Frozen’ and ‘Captain Marvel’, which were co-directed by women.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are the protagonists of the Matell doll movie.

Greta Gerwig makes history with ‘Barbie’!

‘Wonder Woman’, directed by Patty Jenkins, was the highest-grossing film directed by a woman to date, but Greta Gerwig With ‘Barbie’, less than a month after its premiere, they managed to take the throne from him. The Jenkins-directed film grossed $822.8 million worldwide, while Matell’s doll movie has surpassed the aforementioned mark with 900 million dollars and is expected to have a greater reach.

Could ‘Barbie’ be the highest grossing of 2023?

Margot Robbie brings 'Barbie' to life. Her film was released on July 21, 2023.

‘Barbie’, does not stop growing and hopes to be crowned as the highest grossing film of 2023. At the moment, it is already positioned as the second highest grossing film, since it left behind ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’. The achievement can be given, since, before its premiere, Greta Gerwig commented, like margot robbiethat the figure that Matell’s doll movie aspires to reach is 1,000 million dollars.

Likewise, another record that has reached ‘Barbie’ was produced at the 2023 Billboard Awards. The film’s soundtrack achieved second place and proved that it is ever present as one of the best-selling albums on a weekly basis.

