Barbie he beat The dark Knightbecoming the most successful Warner Bros. film in the USA thanks to receipts that exceeded 537.5 million dollars domestically alone: ​​a truly incredible result for the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Nothing unexpected, in any case: a few days ago the news of the billion dollar receipts for Barbie arrived, therefore the confirmation of the pur sensational overtaking against the film directed by Christopher Nolan was in the air.

Specifically, The Dark Knight, which landed in cinemas in 2008, grossed a total of 536 million dollarsconfirming the great success of the live action adaptation of Batman with Christian Bale and the late Heath Ledger.