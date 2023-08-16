Barbie he beat The dark Knightbecoming the most successful Warner Bros. film in the USA thanks to receipts that exceeded 537.5 million dollars domestically alone: a truly incredible result for the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Nothing unexpected, in any case: a few days ago the news of the billion dollar receipts for Barbie arrived, therefore the confirmation of the pur sensational overtaking against the film directed by Christopher Nolan was in the air.
Specifically, The Dark Knight, which landed in cinemas in 2008, grossed a total of 536 million dollarsconfirming the great success of the live action adaptation of Batman with Christian Bale and the late Heath Ledger.
A complicated project
Directed by the talented Greta Gerwig, the Barbie film was not an easy project to implement, on the contrary it took several years and a certain insistence on the part of the protagonist, Margot Robbie, who also played the role of producer in this case.
Entrusted with the direction to Gerwig, the actress clarified that she didn’t necessarily have to play Barbie and indeed she would have supported any choice of the director, who however wrote a part designed specifically for Robbie.
