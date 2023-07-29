The Russian State Duma has proposed to ban the sale of the Barbie doll, calling it contrary to Russia’s values. Maria Butina, a member of the State Duma’s Committee on International Affairs, said she was ” categorically against the presence of Barbies in our stores ”, identifying them as ” dolls that promote same-sex relationships “. Indeed, according to her, Barbies are ”the engine of the LGBT agenda, which is unacceptable in Russia based on the law that prohibits LGBT propaganda”.

Butina also added that, for example, when buying dolls for kindergartens, according to the orders of the Moscow government, one should go to Russian toy factories that make games with the correct message. In 2013, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law banning LGBT propaganda among children.