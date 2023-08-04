The live action based on the historic Mattel doll, ‘Barbie’, which was starred by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who gave life to Barbie and Ken, respectively, has entered history as one of the highest grossing films of all time worldwide. Faced with this situation, the managers want to take advantage of this success and transfer it to streaming, which is why they confirmed the premiere of the film on the streaming platform. HBO Max.

When will ‘Barbie’ premiere on HBO Max?

The executive director of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslavwas in charge of confirming that the Greta Gerwig film will be released in HBO Max and added that its launch will take place in the fall (spring for the southern hemisphere).

The film starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie has been a great success at the box office worldwide. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

“Let the film stay in the theatrical window, build a brand, and then release it on PVOD. First it has to continue in that economic process that has always worked and then it will go to Max, which we think will have a big impact. That will be in the fall,” Zaslav declared.

However, despite this confirmation, there is still no exact date defined for its arrival on streaming, since ‘Barbie’ continues to be a success in theaters, so its arrival on the platform could take (or not) a few months longer than indicated.

How much has ‘Barbie’ grossed at the box office?

‘Barbie’ has been a total success worldwide, since it raised more than 800 million dollars, thus far exceeding the 145 million dollars that were used as a budget. With these figures, live action is very close to surpassing what has been achieved by ‘Wonder Woman’which raised 821 million dollars in 2017, already ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’which took 837 million dollars.

The footage deals with Barbie’s existential dilemma, which is why it was classified for children under 13 years of age. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

However, it would still need to overcome one more obstacle to become the highest grossing of the year, since that place corresponds to ‘Super Mario Bros.: The Movie’, which grossed more than $1.35 billion. Will ‘Barbie’ be able to dethrone him from first place?