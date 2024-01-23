













He Barbenheimer It was one of the biggest film events of last year. With their own article on Wikipedia, the films by Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan generated a phenomenon throughout the countries in which both films were released on the same day.

Critical opinion was favorable for both films, as was the commercial reception. Oppenheimer raised more than $950 million, while Barbie raised the overwhelming amount of 1,445 billion dollars. At the box office, the victory clearly went to Barbiebut the Oscars will issue their verdict on March 10.

In addition to the Best Picture nomination, both films are competing in six categories at the Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Supporting Actor and Actress. Surprisingly, neither Greta Gerwig nor Margot Robbie received nominations for Best Director and Best Actress, respectively, despite their excellent work.

Where I can see Barbie and Oppenheimer?

If you haven't seen the Barbenheimeryou can now find both films on platforms streaming. Since December of last year Barbie can be found on HBO Max and Oppenheimer is available for purchase or rental on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies and Apple TV.

