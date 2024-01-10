A few weeks after knowing the Oscar nominees, the Hollywood actors union yesterday announced the films that will compete at the 2024 SAG awards. 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' lead a list that could be similar to the Academy's decision which has the votes of several artists.

In the category Best Cast Performance in a Motion Picture, both compete alongside 'The Moon Killers', 'The Color Purple' and 'American Fiction'. Golden Globe winners Emma Stone for 'Poor People' and Lily Gladstone for 'Killers on the Moon' were nominated for best actress. Also Annette Bening from 'Nyad', Carey Mulligan from 'Maestro' and Margot Robbie from 'Barbie'.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zh4KhVSMwtQ

The SAG also coincided with the Golden Globe with the nomination of award-winners Paul Giamatti from 'Those Who Stay' and Cillian Murphy from 'Oppenheimer'. They compete with Bradley Cooper from 'Maestro', Colman Domingo from 'Rustin' and Jeffrey Wright from 'American Fiction'. The ceremony is scheduled for February 24.

Nominees in film and television:

Best cast in a film

American Fiction

Barbie

The color purple

The Moon Killers

Oppenheimer

Best Male Lead Actor

Bradley Cooper – Teacher

Colmán Domingo – “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti – Those who stay

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best leading actress

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Moon Killers

Carey Mulligan – Teacher

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Willem Dafoe – “Poor People”

Robert De Niro – “Moon Killers”

Robert Downey Jr. – “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple”

Penelope Cruz – “Ferrari”

Jodie Foster – “Nyad”

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – “Those Who Stay”

Best actor in a drama series

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Billy Crudup – “The morning show”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”

Pedro Pascal – “The last of us”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – “The morning show”

Elizabeth Debicki – “The Crown”

Bella Ramsey – “The last of us”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott School”

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear”

Best Actress in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Uzo Aduba – “Lethal Medicine”

Kathryn Hahn – Beautiful Little Things

Brie Larson – “Cooking with Chemistry”

Bel Powley – “A Little Light: Protecting Anne Frank”

Ali Wong – “Bronca”

Best Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – “Road Companions”

Jon Hamm – “Fargo”

David Oyelowo – “L Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Tony Shalhoub – “Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Steven Yeun – “Bronca”

Best stunt team in a television series

“Ahsoka.”

“Barry”

“Row”

“The last of us”

“The Mandalorian”

Best stunt team in a movie

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”