Last weekend has been very important for the film industry in general, since two long-awaited films were released, not exactly because of the products, but because of how opposite they turn out to be in context. Those are just Barbie and Oppenheimer, who generated enough profits that their companies will be very welcome.

As commented by portals such as Variety, Barbie generated a little more than 162 million dollars, thus exceeding the expectation of what he wanted to obtain Warner, a figure that was approximately 155 million. He has even beaten Super Mario Bros. The Movie in reception of the first weekend, given that the creation of illumination reached 146 million.

On the other hand, oppenheimer It has been a moderate success for what I expected Universal, since as it is an R-rated tape, it was expected to generate just over 80 million dollars in this first weekend. Thus having as a result 80.5 million, that only in the part of USAas the number increases worldwide.

Both films arrive in the face of the actors’ strike, just in time before having some kind of delays, which is why the promotion ended at some point due to not being able to attend events. However, now that they are on everyone’s lips, the popularity of its main actors will increase.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: It is not surprising that the numbers have been generated, after all the memes were not in vain, and there is the result of advertising that was not even generated by their respective brand owners.