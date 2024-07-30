For several months now, it has been known that HMD Global, the brand that bought Nokia many years ago, is working on a cell phone with the Barbie brand. Now, the date of the presentation of the foldable cell phone has been confirmed. It will be next August 28 when we see this new device.

Last February, HMD announced a new line with several phones planned for this time, so far the brand has already presented two new models (Skyline and Crest), while the foldable Barbie model has not yet been presented.

Barbie’s flip phone to be launched in August

We don’t know much about Barbie’s new phone but it’s expected to be a foldable phone, something similar to the Nokia 2780 Flip, suggesting it will run either the S30+ or ​​KaiOS. What we do know is that HMD is pushing for a “digital detox” device, so it won’t let you doomscroll through social media.

This will be a trend for the brand’s models, as the company itself is working on a detox mode for the Skyline. It should be noted that such foldable Android phones are no longer extremely rare to see on the market.

As for the design, we only know, thanks to an image shared on X, that the Barbie phone will be very, very pink.