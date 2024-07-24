Barbie and Harry Potter will soon be making their way to Multiversus, according to a leak generated by user-mined data.

Several social media posts hint at a Barbie-themed scenario for Multiversus that is expected to be added in an upcoming season.

Also in development is a Harry Potter set featuring a Quidditch pitch.

Both scenarios appear to be in early stages of development, however, given that the second season of the current Player First Games version of the game has already begun, we could be getting them very soon.

On the other hand, the second one is already underway and brings with it Samurai Jack. With him come several adjustments to the game system in the form of patches that balance the experience. In addition to the aforementioned scenarios, there are leaks that indicate the arrival of the character of Marceline from Adventure Time to this video game.

Multiversus Season 2: When does it start?

The second season of Multiversus started on July 23, 2024, and it brings with it the arrival of Samurai Jack. If you purchase the battle pass, you will automatically get this character. You can also now buy Agent Smith and Jason in the store. The price of the Joker has also been lowered.

The second season of Multiversus comes with a new map: the iconic Warner Bros water tower, which comes in three versions: default, closed doors, and 1v1. Adjustments have also been made to ranked matches, and you’ll need to rank up your characters, as it’s not a solo experience.

