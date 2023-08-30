Barbie And harley quinn they intersect in the original cosplay crossover of Kalinka Foxwho returns with new photos and an attitude closer to that of the famous villain of the DC universe.

This time the Russian model is holding one golden gunin fact, and the mix of colors used to mix the two characters is confirmed as quite lively, to underline the funny and light-hearted nature of this idea, clearly born to ride the success of the Barbie film.

In her Instagram post, Kalinka also gave her own tips on how to deal with the so-called barbenheimer: Watch Barbie up to the joke about thinking about death, watch Oppenheimer in full, and then back to Barbie.