There is no exact date set for its release yet, but this window puts it sometime between September and November. In addition, the CEO of Warner Bros. assured that Barbie will have a fairly long stay in theaters due to its success.

Despite the fact that he will have a long time in the cinema, they are confident that he will once again have a great boom when he arrives at Max. No doubt there will be people who would rather wait to see her at her home than go to the movies and meet masses of people.

Barbie currently has a collection of 400 million dollars. The most impressive thing is that she managed to reach this figure just two weeks after it was released.. Some analysts say that by the time it leaves theaters, it will have reached a billion dollars at the box office. It will certainly be a hit for Warner Bros.

What awaits Barbie at the movies?

Mattel recently revealed that they viewed the Barbie movie as the first in a huge franchise. In fact, due to its great success, they are already thinking of giving it a sequel. They also plan to explore other characters from the doll’s story.

The positive reception is also inspiring them to give other toy lines a shot at the movies. In fact, movies of he-man, Polly Pocket, the magic 8 ball and Barney. We’ll see if they manage to match this success. Which Mattel toy would you like to see on the big screen?

