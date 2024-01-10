She shone like a superstar on the red carpet before the Golden Globes film awards ceremony last Monday in Beverly Hills. Because Margot Robbie, producer and leading actress of the hit film Barbie, had dressed in a pink glitter dress with boa, which the fashion designers at Armani based on the 'Superstar' dress of the Barbie doll of the same name from 1977 – the heyday of disco. Robbie wore jewelry with pink and white diamonds worth about $3 million, he said CNN.

The awards ceremony itself was less glamorous. Robbie and her Barbiefilm received nine Golden Globes nominations, including best actress. But the film only won two, minor, Globes: one for best-performing film at the box office (Barbie grossed 1.4 billion dollars worldwide, 1.3 billion euros) and one for best film song ('What Was I Made For?' by Billie Eilish). That cheerful feminist film Barbiemade mainly by women, barely received any prizes, and a men's film Oppenheimer emerged as a major Globes winner with five major awards, indicates that the film world in Hollywood is still a man's world, according to the British fashion magazine Vogue. Even though women make a more successful film than men, such as with Barbie. The Globes jury seemed, according to the American film magazine Variety even allergic to it Barbie: “You could almost hear them say 'Bye, Barbie!'” (loosely translated: 'See you never again, Barbie!'). That bodes well Barbie Not much good, according to the magazine, for the upcoming Oscar ceremony in March.