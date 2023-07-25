For months and months, ‘Barbie’ became the linchpin of viral trends, Twitter threads, social media memes and countless marketing campaigns that positioned it as the movie event of the year. The hype, although it seemed somewhat improbable, increased even more in the middle of this July, the month of its long-awaited premiere. Now, with a few days in theaters, the general public begins to form their own idea of ​​whether the wait was really worth it or the movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will be a forgettable plot. If you are one of those who still have not seen the work of Greta Gerwig, the following lines may help you make a more conscious decision. Of course, there will be one or another spoiler (nothing serious).

‘Barbie’, a feminist bomb that exploits social self-destruction

At the beginning, ‘Barbie’ paints us in pink all the perfection of Barbieland, a place where Barbies are everything they want to be: from president, plumber, adventurer, doctor, writer and Nobel Prize winner to the typical prototype of perfect beauty (the stereotypical one played by Robbie)… And Ken? Well, he’s just another accessory.

However, everything begins to turn upside down when the stereotypical Barbie notices that there is something different about her, so she must travel to the Real World to reconnect with the girl who plays with her plastic version and return to being perfect as she was. The transition causes Ken to discover machismo and becomes the villain.

It is on this journey that the plot deconstructs itself, making different references to pop culture along the way. The design of the stages, the costumes and the performances are part of the stimuli that lead us into deep messages. Different themes loaded with female empowerment, toxic masculinity and machismo embedded in society are explored.

It is a social satire with elegance, glamor and a lot of pink, in which it tries to generate equality between genders, but vindicating the figure of women, as well as emphasizing the freedom of the human being. This is contrary to the restrictions self-imposed by society.

Does the plot of ‘Barbie’ exceed the pink phenomenon of its promotion?

Barbie represents a feminist voice for thousands of women in the world. As expected, the film has a pretty strong female empowerment discourse: Ken is just Ken.

However, it is just the enormous hype around the production that created very high expectations about the final result. ‘Barbie’ is still a good movie, but from the second half it already feels a bit repetitive in terms of its main ideas.

The performances are impeccable, the environments as pink and plastic as they should be, but it feels like a little more was expected in the end. With a maximum score of 10, ‘Barbie’ is a solid 7. It’s an entertaining plot and doesn’t hide its message, but it doesn’t qualify as a movie that will leave an indelible mark.

