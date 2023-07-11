













Barbie: 8 movies you must see before enjoying the Greta Gerwig film







The small selection of films below seeks to refresh and broaden perspectives on gender roles in society, as well as rethink relationship dynamics. I hope that after them, we can all look at Barbie with a critical perspective locating the film today and in our different contexts; in addition to the fact that, from our personal perspective of socialization and understanding of the world, we are capable of digesting Greta Gerwig’s project in a particular way, but neither lax nor over-demanding.

It is worth mentioning that the selection considered only female directors, in the first instance to help visibility, while, on the other hand, due to the undeniable fact that they share vertebrae that seek to achieve the same sensibilities and attend precisely to explore the roles and forms of socializationin addition to investigating their transformations over time.

Movies you must see before Barbie

Why should I watch these movies before Barbie?

The different films listed below focus on women and their different paths in search of happiness. While some will find peace in more tragic ways, others will be able to build themselves in more plural ways alongside their partners, and some others will generate safer environments for themselves, being more independent in different areas.

The Beguiled (2017) – Sofia Coppola

The story of The Beguiled It begins in a home for women who will see their dynamics altered when a man appears. he will cause romantic entanglements to begin and hierarchies of power to emerge.

The cast of The Beguiled It will show us a network of women who will face very particular situations and feelings after a stranger enters their home.

Different types of passions will arise and a fabric of complex conflicts will show itself from a tense silence. The women will explore their relationships with others, before an engulfing abyss that we could recognize as a passionate romance.

The chiaroscuro images that Sofia Coppola shows will be quieter than in lost in translation (2003) and will impose various types of violence that will stifle the speeches and then give a more intense symbolic impression of riddled characters.

The Beguiled is available on Prime Video, and it’s a film that explores relationships and power in a dark, stealthy, and grounded way.

Le Bonheur (1965) – Agnès Varda

le bonheur tells the story of an ideal couple, who lives each day in a humble way but with happiness anchored in small details. However, everything will change after an infidelity.

The principles of open and polyamorous relationships, together with and in contrast to the concept of infidelity, are notions that are currently kept under an intense discussion. This argues a complex spectrum that goes from questions of social classes and ideologies, to sensibilities.

However, the relationship and the process that is experienced in the face of transformations of this type can become really violent. A look that tries to accentuate and qualify the labyrinthine development in this, is palpable in le bonheur that allows generating a more sensitive awareness in the face of pain and transformations.

le bonheur is available on Mubi, and you should check it out before Barbie.

Don’t Worry, Darling (2022) – Olivia Wilde

Again we are before changing roles and ways of relatingtogether with the different types of violence that are generated when in a relationship someone has greater control and wants to change the modality of the relationship.

However, A couple is made up of two people. Regardless of the changes, those involved will have to face them and decide to adapt to them. -or not-. However, the complicated and painful path that can result from it is shown in the film.

Don’t Worry, Darling is available on HBO Max and Prime Video.

The Holiday (2006) – Nancy Meyers

The Holiday tells the story of two women who escape from environments that remind them of their unrequited romances. The girls will exchange houses and unexpectedly find new forms of love that will allow them to grow in a safe and transparent space.

The Holiday is a very sweet proposal full of sensitivity and determination. It shows processes of romantic duels, as well as the possibility of new beginnings.

It also shows a way of relating to others despite the contrasts or perhaps because of them; and focuses on ways of loving and kind but firm flexibilities to achieve happiness in a healthy way.

The Holiday explores the limits and ways of relating in an exemplary and very warm way. Before Barbie it will be really satisfying.

The Holiday is available on Netflix.

Please, Baby, Please (2022) – Amanda Kramer

Please, baby, please tells the story of a couple who will begin to investigate the different sexual-affective possibilities, together they will begin to live and communicate their different processes while maintaining their solid relationship.

A musical that shows a couple with a stable bond that will have thoughtful and solid but gradual changes. Both of you will move forward together as you digest each other’s needs and perspectives. They will build a dynamic, respectful and mutually satisfying relationship, however, it will be in an interesting, responsible and empathetic way.

Also, the neon colors and attitudes of the characters will definitely keep you entertained.

Please, baby, please is available on Prime Video.

Us and Them (2018) – René Liu

A couple of young university students meet on a train. After this, a romance will emerge that will last several years, in which it will suffer breaks and pauses. When they are both older they will meet again and they will allow themselves to look at their story with kindness.

The film frames a relationship that began with a deep and devoted love, however, over the years, the couple will face some inconveniences that, together with communication problems, will lead to complicated situations.

However, The bittersweet journey of the leading couple will reveal the will to negotiate equitably in relationships and will generate a thorny panorama. that will keep you thinking, did it really have to happen that way?

In Us and Them the reflection of affection is definitive and the socialization of love is detailed. Time heals all?

Us and Them is available on Netflix.

An approach to Barbie

Barbie is a doll licensed by Mattel, created by Ruth Handler in 1959. Its enormous success remains with a high impact, and despite the different criticisms about the archetypal and hegemonic figure of an attractive woman, from a question of white feminism, it is undeniable that Barbie it consolidates -or tries- to manifest the idea that women have multiple areas of development and that, despite this, they can play with their style and general image, without this opposing their work.

The movie of Barbie will push the protagonist to leave her comfort zone, exploring the world and its realities in search of true happiness. In his odyssey, of course, he relates in different ways to the people around him while having, to a certain extent, an introspective journey.

From this perspective, the new film by Barbie proposes, like my list of films, the way in which a woman seeks, finds, builds, assimilates or recognizes her happiness (lost in translation), while having an introspective-silent journey (le bonheur) or explosive (Please, baby, please)-; in addition to maintaining the vertebra of relationships (The Beguiled) and our way of socializing with wounds in search of happiness and fulfillment (The Holiday).

I hope you watch some of the movies before watching Barbie and that these help you to rethink the roles, structures and forms of responsible socialization. Remember that the catalogs of the platforms are constantly updated, so the availability of the films is uncertain.

