‘Barbie’, the film based on the iconic Barbie doll mattel, reached all theaters in our country on July 20, sweeping the box office and becoming the best premiere of 2023 in Peru. That is why many people did not let the appearance of a character go unnoticed, Allan Sherwoodbecause they did not understand why he is completely alone in a world where there are several versions of Barbie and Ken.

Why is there only one Allan Sherwood in ‘Barbie’?

Allan is a toy that was launched by Mattel in 1964 with the purpose of becoming the boyfriend of middlethe best friend of Barbie. In addition, he was named by the company as the best friend of Ken. However, the controversy would not be long in coming, since in the description of his box you could read: “All of Ken’s clothes fit him.” The phrase caused a stir because it began to be speculated that the two had a relationship, which is why sales fell and it had to be discontinued two years later, in 1966.

Allan Sherwood, Ken's best friend, was discontinued just two years after its release, in 1966. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Years later, in 1991, Sherwood returned to the market, although with a different proposal, in which his name only had an ‘L’ and he married Midge, so they began to sell ‘Alan Husband’ and ‘Midge Wife’ separately. He then reappeared in 2002 with Midge, with whom he would now have two children: Ryan and Nikki.

Who played Allan Sherwood in the ‘Barbie’ movie?

The person in charge of giving life to the lonely character in the live action starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is michael cera, 35-year-old Canadian actor who worked in other well-known films such as ‘Supercool’ (2007), ‘Juno’ (2007), ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the ex of the girl of his dreams’ (2010), ‘LEGO Batman: the movie’ (2017), among others.

In the film, Allan is portrayed as confused, as he doesn’t understand why he is different from others, in a world where there are many Barbies and many Kens. Also, who plays Midge, his girlfriend in the toy story, is Emerald FennellBritish actress who gives life to the pregnant version of the best friend of the protagonist.