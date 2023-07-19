The emotion overflows throughout the world for the most anticipated live action of the year, we are talking about ‘Barbie’. The film directed by Greta Gerwing has been receiving surprising reviews and praise for the great adaptation that she has managed to carry out with the Matell doll on the big screen. Fans in Mexico are no strangers to this and are looking forward to the premiere of the film in their country.
When does ‘Barbie’ premiere in Mexico?
With the expectation of being able to beat the box office, ‘Barbie’, the film played by Margot Robbie, opens this Friday, July 21 in all movie theaters in Mexico, promising to be a great success. One of the main reasons why Mexicans are excited to see the movie is because of the great cast that makes it up and even more so with two Hollywood stars. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are the ones who will give life to Barbie and Ken.
YOU CAN SEE: Why is ‘Barbie’ not suitable for children? This is your unexpected AGE RATING
How long is the movie ‘Barbie’?
‘Barbie’ It will last 114 minutes, that is, it will be 1 hour and 54 minutes. The film will be distributed by Warnes Bros from July 20, and will not be suitable for everyone in the home.
What is the age rating of ‘Barbie’?
As indicated by the MPA of the United States, the film of the blonde doll It is aimed at people over 13 years of age.. Because short language and suggestive scenes are used that are not suitable for children.
YOU CAN SEE: “Barbie”: why won’t Aqua’s song be in the movie? Reason disappoints fans
Who are the cast of the film?
- Margot Robbie as Barbie
- Ryan Gosling as Ken
- Will Ferrell as CEO of Mattel
- America Ferrera as Gloria
- Michael Cera as Allan
- Kate McKinnon as Rare Barbie
- Issa Rae as President Barbie
- Emma Mackey as Physical Barbie
- Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie
- Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken
- Simu Liu as Ken
- John Cena as Ken Newt
Official trailer of the movie ‘Barbie’
#Barbie #release #date #Mexico #trailer #cast #recommended #age
Leave a Reply