The emotion overflows throughout the world for the most anticipated live action of the year, we are talking about ‘Barbie’. The film directed by Greta Gerwing has been receiving surprising reviews and praise for the great adaptation that she has managed to carry out with the Matell doll on the big screen. Fans in Mexico are no strangers to this and are looking forward to the premiere of the film in their country.

When does ‘Barbie’ premiere in Mexico?

With the expectation of being able to beat the box office, ‘Barbie’, the film played by Margot Robbie, opens this Friday, July 21 in all movie theaters in Mexico, promising to be a great success. One of the main reasons why Mexicans are excited to see the movie is because of the great cast that makes it up and even more so with two Hollywood stars. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are the ones who will give life to Barbie and Ken.

‘Barbie’ opens in Mexico on July 21. Photo: Claro Sports

How long is the movie ‘Barbie’?

‘Barbie’ It will last 114 minutes, that is, it will be 1 hour and 54 minutes. The film will be distributed by Warnes Bros from July 20, and will not be suitable for everyone in the home.

What is the age rating of ‘Barbie’?

As indicated by the MPA of the United States, the film of the blonde doll It is aimed at people over 13 years of age.. Because short language and suggestive scenes are used that are not suitable for children.

Who are the cast of the film?

Cast of ‘Barbie’ made up of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Photo: Hello

Margot Robbie as Barbie

Ryan Gosling as Ken

Will Ferrell as CEO of Mattel

America Ferrera as Gloria

Michael Cera as Allan

Kate McKinnon as Rare Barbie

Issa Rae as President Barbie

Emma Mackey as Physical Barbie

Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken

Simu Liu as Ken

John Cena as Ken Newt

Official trailer of the movie ‘Barbie’

