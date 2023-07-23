The movie of ‘Barbie’ It continues to catch more than one and is sweeping the box office in several countries. In addition to seeing the adaptation of the famous doll from mattel, fans have expected to see post-credits scenes and that Max Steel has been included, but there is none of that. However, what we can tell you, because perhaps you did not realize or did not know, is that there are several actors and actresses who gave life or lent their voice to characters from Marvel and DC that appear in ‘Barbie’.

If you want to know who it is and what role they played in the live action of Greta Gerwig, Next, we leave you their names, photos of their characters and in which superhero movies they appear.

Margot Robbie (Barbie/Harley Quinn)

First on the list is Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn for the DC Universe in the movie ‘The Suicide Squad’.

Margot Robbie played Harly Quinn before Barbie. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros/DC Universe

John Cena (Ken Triton/Peacemaker)

Then John Cena appears as Ken Triton in ‘Barbie’. The actor and professional wrestler has also participated in superhero movies, such as DC Universe’s ‘Peacemaker’, in which he was the lead.

John Cena was Peacemaker before Ken Triton. Photo: composition LR/People/DC Universe

Simu Liu (Ken/Shang-Chi)

In this case, the actor Simu Liu, who is also Ken in ‘Barbie’, was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the character Shang-Chi.

Simu Liu played Shang-Chi in the MCU. Photo: Composition LR/Warner Bros/Marvel Studios

Helen Mirren (Narrator/Hespera)

Returning to the DC Universe, Helen Mirren was Hespera in the movie ‘Shazam: The Fury of Gods’. Now, in ‘Barbie,’ she plays the Storyteller.

Helen Mirren was also in superhero movies before ‘Barbie’. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros/DC Universe

Michael Cera (Allan/Lego Robin)

Although Michael Cera did not physically participate in the world of superheroes, he did do so with his voice by lending it to Robin in ‘The LEGO Batman: The Movie’.

Michael Cera lent his voice to Robin in ‘The LEGO Batman: The Movie’. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros.

Ariana Greenblatt (Sasha/Gamora as a child)

Ariana Greenblatt played Gamora as a child in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. Now, in ‘Barbie’, the actress gives life to a human named Sasha.

Ariana Greenblatt played young Gamora for Marvel. Photo: Composition LR/Warner Bros/Marvel Studios

Issa Rae (President Barbie/Jessica Drew)

Issa Rae, like Michael Cera, only lent her voice, but for the MCU in ‘Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse’, in which she played Jessica Drew.

Issa Rae was Jessica Drew in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’. Photo: Composition LR/Warner Bros/Marvel Studios

Alexandra Shipp (Writer Barbie/Storm)

Alexandra Shipp, the Barbie writer in live action and another actress who was also part of the MCU, previously played Storm in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’.

Alexandra Shipp went from being Storm to being Barbie writer. Photo: Composition LR/Warner Bros/Marvel Studios

Kingsley Ben-Adir (Ken/Gravik)

Finally, Kingsley Ben-Adir is the actor who recently joined the MCU in the series ‘Secret Invasion’.