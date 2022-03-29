“The Takeda plants in Rieti and Pisa started their journey 10 years ago and fortunately it is an unstoppable path. We have a very clear trajectory for the next 5 years: we will continue to invest in people, machinery and knowledge to bring more added value to Italy, the world and our patients. In particular, it is expected that the capacity of the plants will double in the next few years and for this reason we have put in place an investment of about 50 million euros which will be added to the other 50 million invested in past years. These are just the investments in pure capacity. Two factories so important, in order to move forward and keep up with the times, to work in full GMP compliance and respect for the environment, must also invest in other things than is only the capacity. For this, an investment of another 180 million euros is foreseen which, as a background, will accompany the plants on their future path “. He stated it Massimiliano Barberis, CEO of Takeda manufacturing Italiaon the occasion of the presentation of the 2021-2025 investment plan for Italy of the Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda.

Barberis then added: “Plasma is our raw material and it is a resource derived from donation and cannot be chemically or artificially produced. The millions of people who donate their plasma every day allow this industry to progress and expand its volumes “.