Premierato, the President of the Constitutional Court gives Meloni an assist: “Not only is it legitimate…”

August Barberapresident of the Constitutional Court, opens to the premiership: “Review the form of government it is not only legitimate but it is even necessary. Not only – Barbera told Il Sole 24 Ore – can it be questioned, indeed I feel like saying that must be questionedgiven that the Constituent Assembly created a system designed specifically to not allow the winners of the elections to govern. This needs to be said clearly.. I am not convinced by this refusal by various sectors of the political spectrum of the issue of institutional reforms, which has been open since 1983. First with the Bozzi Commission, then with the Commission From Mita-Iottithen with the Commission D’Alemathen with the “Essays” of Read And Napolitanothen with the same reforms Berlusconi-Bossi And Renzi-Boschirejected in the confirmatory referendums of 2006 and 2016″.

The endorsement of the reform by the President of the Consulta is not a trivial fact if one considers the super partes role of the person who presides over the Court, a body of constitutional importance called to pronounce on the legitimacy of laws. It is, therefore, a sensational declaration.

“For decades – Barbera continues to Il Sole – we know that there are limits to the form of government That must be overcome. And these are the limits set by the Constituent Assembly itself. Where, since the outbreak of the Cold War in 1946-47 and the ousting of the left from the government in May 1947, the fear of the victory of the other prevailed. The so-called fear of the tyrant was born there: for the communists, the possible tyrant was the clerical onefor the Christian Democrats and Social-Communists. From this derive all the things that do not work in the Italian system. “No one can set themselves up as the exclusive heir of the Charter, just as no one can ignore the often negative effects of reforms attempted by a majority.”