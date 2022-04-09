Yesterday, I sat down for five minutes to watch the second round of the MotoAmerica SBK when Marc Márquez appeared there, coming from attending the television stations in the mixed zone. He asked me what he was doing and I told him seeing Héctor Barberá with the BWM and Danilo Petrucci with the Ducati in the SBK here. And Marc replied: “Is Barberá still running? This guy had talent, huh?” Wow if I had…

The Valencian now lives in the United States and is enrolled in this championship in which he already did a race last year and which he is now going to compete for the first time in full. It was a pleasure to meet him again and he looks, at 35 years old, as fresh and friendly as ever. “We meet again in a very special place, on a circuit, and I come to run, with a new challenge and with the same enthusiasm as when I was 15 years old”, begins by recounting the Valencian from Dos Aguas to AS before delving into his new story: “The motivation with which I wake up every day has brought me here. Knowing that I have a bike to race with makes me happy today. That’s why I haven’t stopped yet and I want to win.”

When asked why he hasn’t hung up yet, he explains: “Sometimes there are people around me who tell me to see if I grow up and if I change, but I look like I did when I was 25 or 26 years old. I feel young, I do a lot sport and I have the desire and motivation. I have not made that change of starting a family or having other responsibilities that make you think more, because in that aspect I am very selfish and I dedicate everything to my dream, which has been to be a pilot. I didn’t like to leave things as they were and I want to finish my career in another way.”

When asking Barbie If money from MotoAmerica is what has tempted him the most, he answers: “You make money running here, but it’s not what drives me. I spent 17 or 18 seasons in the World Cup and was a couple of times runner-up in the world, so I was able to save something. Also, I have other things that work for me, like a chain of Japanese restaurants that I’m setting up. It’s called Do & Go and we’ve already opened two in Valencia, hoping to grow. I also want to bring a Spanish bar concept to the United States. And I have five beauty centers with one of my sisters and something else that doesn’t make me come here to run out of necessity. Since I was four years old I wanted to race a motorcycle and I still do. When I have not done it, I have not been happy, and due to lack of training I have made mistakes that I have been paying for, as it should have been. I’ve learned the lessons and life always gives you another chance and I’m very happy here.”

To finish, you had to ask him about the SSP World Championship motorcycle that disappeared three years ago at the Alcañiz circuit. There was a lot of talk about that story, which clarifies in AS: “It appeared at the next race. That race could not be run with it because the engine was over kilometers and it was dangerous. The curious thing is that at the next race the motorcycle appeared in the same team, with another rider who put up money to race. I understand that the owner of the team seized the bike and that he took it out again when he found a rider who put up five or six thousand euros to race. It was a very ugly thing, because he played with the dream and the effort of others. In addition, an investigation was carried out on us like the FBI in the following months, investigating our phones and with statements, but nothing could be found because it was the team itself that had caused everything. Wow history”.