In the Spanish province of Alicante, a hairdresser who shaved the bald head of a colleague with cancer, shaved his hair himself out of solidarity. The video of the incident was published by a cancer patient in his TikTok-account.

Barber Neftali Martin was diagnosed with cancer and prescribed chemotherapy. Before starting treatment, he asked a colleague from the barbershop, Joel Ortega, to shave his head. During the haircut, the hairdresser told Martin that he was not alone and shaved off his hair. This moved the patient to tears.

Ortega later announced that he would shave his hair out of solidarity with a colleague throughout the time he was undergoing treatment. “For me, Joel is not just a colleague, he is my brother,” admitted the touched Martin.

At least four more employees of the barbershop have shaved their heads to support a colleague, according to the Daily Mail.

The video scored more than 9.8 million views. Commentators called the act of the hairdresser’s colleagues a manifestation of true friendship.

Earlier it was reported that in the Brazilian city of Campo Grande, the mother shaved her head in solidarity with her daughter, who has cancer. Both women burst into tears.