Value was registered in USA and Canada; history of the most famous doll in the world exceeded budget in the first 3 days

Union of box office “Barbie“ (Warner, 1h45min) and “Oppenheimer“ (Universal, 3h), in the 1st weekend (July 21-23) of domestic exhibition (USA and Canada), was US$ 235.5 million (about R$ 1.1 billion). It is the “Barbenheimer phenomenon“.

The story of the world’s most famous doll, directed by Greta Gerwig, has already raised $155 million. O “film of the year” of 2018, in the pre-pandemic period, was “Black Panther” (Disney, 2h15min) –which accumulated US$ 202 million in its 1st weekend. The data is from the platform box office mojo.

“Barbenheimer”

The joke that unites the productions began on the internet, with memesIt is it arrived to the specialist coverage media. The name plays with the union of the 2 titles that premiered on Friday (21.Jul).



“Barbie” by Greta Gerwig and distributed by Warner , cost US$ 145 million (about R$ 693 million). The film places the famous doll in the “human world”. After the 3-day domestic run (US and Canada), the box office exceeded its budget;

“Oppenheimer” by Christopher Nolan and distributed by Universal , had a budget of US$ 100 million (about R$ 478 million). It tells the story of the creation of the atomic bomb. To not be considered a loss to the studio, the film needs to raise an additional $19.5 million. Global box office data, however, has not yet been accounted for.

actors’ strike

On Thursday (13.Jul), the protagonists of “Oppenheimer”Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt, had to abandon the preview of the film. The cast came to participate in the red carpet, but withdrew with the confirmation of the strike by the Union of Actors and the American Federation of Television Artists.

The union’s regulations require acting professionals to join the movement at the risk of losing their membership – and without it, losing opportunities in California (USA). As a result, all disclosure, even for ready-made films, is forbidden to acting professionals.

Between the demands enactedare: review of residual earnings by streamingwage increases, regulation of the use of artificial intelligence, limitation of pre-recorded casting tests, increase in pensions and health plans, updating periods and other contractual topics.

The category joins screenwriters, who are also on strike. They have been stopped since May 2, 2023. The economic consequence could exceed US$ 2.1 billion (about R$ 10.7 billion) from the last 2007 Writers’ Strike. One report of the Milken Institute estimated a loss of 37.7 thousand jobs at the end of 2008. The two unions had not gone on strike together since 1960.

