A.On September 14, 2020, a panel discussion on the status of German unity took place in the Berliner Ensemble. Wolfgang Schäuble, Werner Schulz, Richard Schröder more or less expressed what they have been able to say competently for three decades. Angela Marquardt brought a little liveliness to the group. The SPD woman became known as a PDS politician and above all through her startling book “Father, Mother, Stasi”. In it, she describes how she became a victim of sexual violence as a young girl, how her mother took her to the State Security and the Stasi abused her as an informant and wanted to develop a perspective cadre.

She, the victim of the SED dictatorship, was the only one in the group to orientate herself on using the necessary debates about the communist dictatorship and the tough years of transformation to discuss future issues. The past as a motor for future changes. The men agreed with her but also did everything they could to keep misunderstanding her. In doing so, they offered visual material that remembering is not always as easy as they themselves claim, even for them who are so strong and self-confident.