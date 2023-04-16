Residents have complained about the spread of the phenomenon of barbecue on the balconies of apartments, as a result of the fires it may cause, stressing that some neighbors hold barbecue parties on the balcony or balcony during the month of Ramadan, which causes the spread of smells and smoke, in addition to the flying of coal sparks.

The General Administration of Civil Defense in Ajman and the Civil Defense Authority in Sharjah warned of the dangers of holding barbecues inside balconies, as they may cause fires, calling for barbecues in designated places, in order to preserve public safety.

Ali Abdullah (employee) said that he resides in the Emirate of Sharjah, and during the month of Ramadan he observed that his neighbors grilled kebab skewers and shish tawook inside the balcony, which caused the spread of smoke, calling for addressing such behaviors, in order to preserve public safety.

Youssef Muhammad (a supermarket owner) believes that families should be made aware of the danger of dealing with burning coals on the balcony or balcony, calling for them to be extinguished immediately, especially if the family has children, to avoid them getting caught in the fires.

Heba Fahmy (a housewife) complained that the residents of the building in which she resides barbecue inside the balcony, especially before breaking the fast, expressing her fear of fires igniting in the building, especially with the sparks of fire flying as a result of the barbecue, and the possibility of it sticking to any flammable material.

And “Umm Khaled” (a housewife) confirmed that she monitored more than once during the month of Ramadan that families from the neighboring residents ignited coal inside the balconies, expressing her fear.

In turn, the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Ajman stated that grilling inside the balcony is a wrong practice, as it may cause fires, especially since some residents store flammable things in the balconies, which may lead to these things catching flying coal sparks and igniting them.

She confirmed to «Emirates Today» that the person responsible for the occurrence of fires due to barbecue is subject to legal accountability for endangering the lives of others, and the registration of a criminal case according to the law, in addition to financial fines.

The administration called for not grilling inside the balconies of the house, and to resort to the places designated for that, in addition to not storing flammable materials in the balconies.

She also warned of other wrongful practices for misusing the balcony of the house, including smoking, throwing cigarette butts, and throwing waste or sharp tools.

For its part, the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority launched its “Ramadan Safety” campaign to warn of the dangers of grilling on the balconies of the house, pointing out that it leads to serious fires, especially if the fire spreads from one balcony to another.