For Xavi Hernández's team it should be a routine match that does not give them much headache or injuries, and even more knowing how they are in LaLiga waiting for some mistake from the rival without being able to make it themselves or in the Champions League knowing that it is going to be a complicated tie. of the second round against Naples. But in front, and playing at home, Barbastro, who have already beaten a First Division team like Almería this season, are all reasons to believe that it is possible and here we show you all the data you need to know for the next match:

Place: Barbastro, Spain Stadium: Municipal Sports Stadium Hour: 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 5:00 p.m. (Argentina), 2:00 p.m. (Mexico) Referee: José Luis Pulido Santana VAR: There is no cup in this round

Quite the opposite in the other band for Barbastro. Ninth in their league, but in an ascending dynamic after the victory against a first team like Almería and 10 of the last 12 points in 2nd RFEF. Furthermore, for teams as modest as this Barbastro, a cup match at home against FC Barcelona is a great opportunity to show themselves to the world, to fill the stadium and see stars that they would never think would step on their field. The victory is complicated, but a dream, and the defeat is not so negative since it would be normal and they have been able to enjoy a giant of world football like FC Barcelona.