The Copa del Rey is that stage where dreams can come true. Where smaller teams can knock down big clubs, as the story of David and Goliath taught us. In this case, a modest club from a town in Huesca will face FC Barcelona to see who advances to the round of 16 and be one of the 32 best clubs in the competition.
For Xavi Hernández's team it should be a routine match that does not give them much headache or injuries, and even more knowing how they are in LaLiga waiting for some mistake from the rival without being able to make it themselves or in the Champions League knowing that it is going to be a complicated tie. of the second round against Naples. But in front, and playing at home, Barbastro, who have already beaten a First Division team like Almería this season, are all reasons to believe that it is possible and here we show you all the data you need to know for the next match:
Where is Barbastro vs FC Barcelona played?
Date: Sunday, January 7
Place: Barbastro, Spain
Stadium: Municipal Sports Stadium
Hour: 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 5:00 p.m. (Argentina), 2:00 p.m. (Mexico)
Referee: José Luis Pulido Santana
VAR: There is no cup in this round
More news about FC Barcelona
How can you watch Barbastro vs FC Barcelona on television in Spain?
Movistar+
How can you watch Barbastro vs FC Barcelona on television in Argentina?
DSports, DGo
How can you watch Barbastro vs FC Barcelona on television in Mexico?
Sky HD, Blue To Go
How can you watch Barbastro vs FC Barcelona on television in the United States?
To date there are no indicated means to watch it in the United States.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Royal Society C
|
0-1 victory
|
2nd RFEF
|
Naxara CD
|
3-0 victory
|
2nd RFEF
|
UD Almería
|
1-0 victory
|
Copa del Rey
|
CD Tudelano
|
0-0 draw
|
2nd RFEF
|
Calahorra
|
1-0 victory
|
2nd RFEF
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
UDLas Palmas
|
Victory 1-2
|
The league
|
America
|
Defeat 2-3
|
Friendly
|
Almeria
|
3-2 victory
|
The league
|
Valencia CF
|
1-1 draw
|
The league
|
Antwerp
|
Defeat 3-2
|
Champions League
Despite qualifying for the Champions League round of 16, FC Barcelona is not in a sweet spot of the season. Two victories in the last 5 games against rivals that in all cases were inferior due to squads and budget, and the victories were saved very late. The culés this year have taken 17 points out of the 41 they have in the last 15 minutes of the game and despite the reading of some that says that they try until the end, it gives very little security at the club level for greater feats. Adding this to the injuries of Gavi, Tes Stegen and the most recent ones of Pedri and Cancelo, losing in the cup against a rival like this would be a difficult bullet to dodge for Xavi's career as a coach.
Quite the opposite in the other band for Barbastro. Ninth in their league, but in an ascending dynamic after the victory against a first team like Almería and 10 of the last 12 points in 2nd RFEF. Furthermore, for teams as modest as this Barbastro, a cup match at home against FC Barcelona is a great opportunity to show themselves to the world, to fill the stadium and see stars that they would never think would step on their field. The victory is complicated, but a dream, and the defeat is not so negative since it would be normal and they have been able to enjoy a giant of world football like FC Barcelona.
Barbastro: Arnau Fabrega, Jose Val, Eduardo Mingotes, Jaime, Franc Carbonell, Javito, Kike, Israel García, Hugo Bautista, Adria de Mesa Garrido, Oscar Gonpi.
FC Barcelona: Iñaki Peña, Hector Fort, Kounde, Christensen, Balde, Fermín, Oriol Romeu, Frenkie de Jong, Lamine Yamal, Vitor Roque, João Félix.
Barbastro 0-3 FC Barcelona. At a point in the season where FC Barcelona's aim in front of goal has been criticized so much by even its own coach, a different or lower result than this would not be well received by the stands, knowing the difference in level between the two templates. Simple match for the culés that they should resolve without problems.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Barbastro #Barcelona #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply