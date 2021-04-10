Ivan Barbashev’s goal and Vladimir Tarasenko’s pass helped St. Louis defeat Minnesota in the National Hockey League (NHL) match, reports April 10 “Sport-Express”…

The meeting ended with a score of 9: 1 in favor of St. Louis.

Zachary Sanford (in the 2nd minute), Jaden Schwartz (7th, 16th), Sammy Blaise (17th), Ryan O’Reilly (22nd, 25th) also scored goals in the team. , Justin Folk (29th), Jake Walman (51st), Ivan Barbashev (58th). Zach Parise scored for Minnesota (8th minute).

St. Louis striker Vladimir Tarasenko gave one assist, gaining 10 points in 16 matches.

Barbashev scored the third goal this season, gaining eight points in 22 games.

St. Louis are in fifth place with 42 points in 40 games.

For Minnesota, this match was the largest defeat in their history. The team occupies the third position in the standings of the Western Division with 50 points in 39 matches.

The next game of the team will be held on April 11 in St. Louis.

Earlier on April 8, the Minnesota Wild beat the Colorado Avalanche in an NHL regular season 8-3 match. Russian striker “Minnesota” Kirill Kaprizov scored a double.