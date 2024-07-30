Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

A macabre discovery shocks Italy: a wolf carcass is discovered on the sign to a village. The background to the crime is still unclear.

Pontechianale – Italian animal rights activists are horrified. It is a gruesome incident: a dead wolf is hanging on a street sign at the entrance to the hamlet of Villaretto in the municipality of Pontechianale in Piedmont (Italy). The police are investigating. Social networks are in a frenzy.

“Horror in Pontechianale” – Horrific photo of dead wolf spreads on social networks

One photo clearly shows a young wolf hanging dead from a road sign with a rope around its neck. The sight is hard to bear, but the image spread rapidly on the Internet. The animal carcass was discovered on Sunday morning (28 July) at the entrance to a hamlet in Piedmont (Italy) in the municipality of Pontechianale (province of Cuneo), reports ildolomiti.itFollowing the report, the dead wolf was removed by the Cuneo forestry police. Official investigations are underway.

Barbaric act in Italy: Autopsy to clarify cause of death of wolf

Shocking discovery: Dead wolf hanging from a rope on a town sign in Italy. © Screenshot Facebook/GoogleMaps

Initial investigations by the forest police indicate that the wolf was probably already dead before it was hung on the sign. The predator may have died in a car accident or from a gunshot. A large wound on the head suggests this. An autopsy of the wolf’s carcass will now provide the exact cause of death.

“At the moment, many local authorities prefer not to comment on the incident and wait for the outcome of the investigation,” the Italian daily newspaper The Press about the “Horror in Pontechianale”. At first, many things are still unclear, even the motive is open.

No messages or signs have been discovered at the site. It could be an act of revenge or an intimidation tactic or there could be a completely different background, speculates giornalelavoce.it.

The Italian animal welfare organisation AIDAA (Associazione italiana difesa animali e ambiente) has, according to giornalelavoce.it A reward of 2000 euros has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.

However, there are also reactions on social networks that reveal a different point of view. Under various posts there are numerous anti-wolf comments such as “they won’t be stupid to get caught” or “let’s hope it’s not the last one!”

Mountain farmers protest against wolf problem in Italy

The wolf population has been causing tension in Piedmont for some time. Farmers complain about the growing wolf population. Around 600 wolves live in the Alpine region, particularly in Piedmont, Liguria and Aosta Valley, according to the Italian agricultural association Coldiretti Piemonte.

The wolf is no longer threatened with extinction, according to a statement. The existence of mountain farmers and sheep farming are at risk. Just this winter, a skier chased a wolf down a slope and sparked a fierce debate in Italy.

There are also problems with wolves in Austria. A wolf killed at least six sheep in a blood frenzy – the municipality is offering a bounty of up to 15,000 euros. (ml)