Luca Barbareschi: “Homosexuals? No, the problem is the mafia of the fro …”

“It’s the fr mafia … that’s the problem. It’s not being homosexual, it’s there homosexual mafia and lesb… “. Luca Barbareschi overwhelmed by the controversy over the shock sentence pronounced yesterday, Friday 29 April, during the vernissage of an exhibition hosted by Vittorio Sgarbi. The actor and former deputy was at the inauguration of “Eccentrici e solitari”, on a sign in Sutri (Viterbo).

Well, moments after the loud statement, Barbareschi he further argued that, in his view, “inclusiveness it’s the stupidest thing in the world. I should make a film in which there is always a dwarf, a transgender, a Chinese. But how Chinese? Homosexual, lesb…? “

It was not long in coming the reaction of Lazio Prideamong the largest LGBT associations locals. “The words of Luca Barbareschiwho, during an event in Sutri, approached the mafias with the LGBT community are unacceptable “. This is the answer of Lazio Pridewho continues: “We recall that in 2018 the Pride of Ostia, organized by Lazio Pridewas dedicated to the victims of the mafias, in twinning with the Naples Pride“.

