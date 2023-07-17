On the eve of the sixth elimination gala in “The house of the famous Mexico”actress and comedian Barbara Torres52 years old, suffered an accident and had to receive emergency care by the medical team of this reality show produced by Televisa and Endemol. Due, he had burns on his neck, part of his chest and on his right hand.

Bárbara Torres, known for her character “Excelsa” in the television series “La Familia P. Luche”, I was in the kitchen preparing a dessert and when opened a can of condensed milk, which was previously exposed to firesplashed on his neck and on one of his hands, causing burns.

The exact moment of Bárbara Torres’s accident was not shown on the 24/7 broadcast on the ViX platform (live streaming is 10 minutes late). When this happened, the camera showed Wendy Guevara in the room and from one moment to the next, she heard the cry of the ArgentineSo he went to see what had happened. Subsequently, Wendy and Jorge Losa The actress was immediately taken to the confessional, where she received medical attention.

Barbara Torres He was off camera for several minutes and when he reappeared, he had bandages on his neck, part of his chest and his right hand. His accident worried his colleagues from “The House of Famous Mexico”. It is worth mentioning that when the incident happened, on the outskirts of “LCDLF”, several people went to support her favorite and also shouted: “Out with Barbara!”

The comedian took her accident with the best of humors. “I thought about it: ‘you don’t have to grab the can (with milk)’ and I went and uncovered it, that is, you see, I’m already sick.” It is worth mentioning that Bárbara Torres, Wendy Guevara and Poncho de Nigris are nominated to go out tonight “The house of the famous Mexico”.

