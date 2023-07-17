Sunday nights belong to the reality show of Televisa‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, due to the fact that the elimination galaone of the most anticipated moments weekly by thousands of people in the Aztec territory.

This July 16, the sixth elimination gala of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico‘, one of the most anticipated broadcasts by fans of the television program, especially since most of the country wanted to eliminate Bárbara Torres from the contest.

And it is that this week’s nominees in ‘LCDLFM‘ were nigris ponchoWendy Guevara Barbara Torres and Jorge Losa, although being a leader, Barby Juarez saved the Spaniard from being eliminated.

For those who don’t know, the elimination process begins every Monday, when it is decided who is the leader or leaders of the week, a personality who has various privileges such as sleeping in the suite and being saved from being nominated to leave the reality show, being able to save one of his fellow nominees.

The next step occurs on Wednesdays, when the inhabitants discreetly choose the personality they want to remove from the program, while the public must vote for their favorite.

This time, everything was in favor of the team hell and there was no fear that the influencer who became known for the viral video of ‘Las Perdidas’ or Poncho de Nigris would leave the reality show, because it was clear that everyone wanted to remove the actress known for her role as Excelsa in ‘The P.Luche Family‘.

At the elimination gala this Sunday, July 16, Bárbara Torres became the sixth eliminated of the contest, letting go of the prize of four million pesos.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp