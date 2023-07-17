On the night of this Sunday, July 16, the sixth elimination gala of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, where Barbara Torres she became the first and only entrant to receive all the placings of the entrants who are not nominated.

For those who don’t know, positioning is an exercise that takes place during elimination galas, where celebrities who aren’t nominated get behind one of those who are. risk to go out to tell them up front why they want them to leave the show.

In fact, this is the first time that a person has received absolutely all the positions in ‘The House of the Famous.

The first to stand in front of the actress known for her role as Excelsa in the series Eugenio Derbez‘The P. Luche Family‘, was Celery Quijanoasking the 52-year-old Argentine to see each other outside the program, to which she agreed.

Jorge Losa was next, which surprised thousands, since it is his teammate from team skywho explained that living with her was always very difficult and that is why he wanted her out of the reality show.

For his part, Nicola Porcella He admitted that he has nothing to say, and that he was only stopping there because he is part of the opposing team, the hell team, but after him followed Barby Juárez, from the heaven team.

Sergio Mayer He simply said that he fulfilled the promise he made to her before, and it was to protect her until there were no options in the ‘Cielo’ team: “you are a great actress, a great woman”.

The last of the inhabitants to position himself behind Barbara Torres He was the son of Niurka Marcos, Emilio Osoriostating that the main reason he wants him to leave is because he belongs to the hell team.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp