Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Split

From a German perspective, the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 was once again an evening to forget: in the end, there was last place. The ESC evening was still an eye-catcher.

Munich – Anyone who has seen the comedy show “LOL – Last one Laughing” on Amazon Prime knows that Barbara Schöneberger can also laugh heartily at herself; even if she shouldn’t. With her appearance at the ESC countdown, the presenter also provided amusement. Especially her outfit gave a lot of reason to gossip and smile.

In the run-up to the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, “Babsi’s” wardrobe was one of the top topics of the evening on Twitter. If the Munich television veteran normally announces the award of points from Germany, she should get in the mood for the fluorescent singing competition in 2023 with the ESC countdown in the first. In terms of fashion, she certainly hit the tone of the evening; wild performances and outfits were to follow.

“Designer’s nightmare”? Barbara Schöneberger moderates ESC countdown in a striking robe

“What do you think about abroad when you see the Schönebergers like this?” asked a user on Twitter shortly after Barbara Schöneberger had spoken. The presenter happily whistled into the camera and opened the evening with a bang, presenting herself ironically in her smart clothes, on which countless Macrons are emblazoned.

However, Netzwelt did not get the wardrobe with the French pastries quite as sweet. Shortly after the start of the supporting program, the sometimes original tweets about the Schöneberg TV appearance were lined up. “Barbara Schöneberger is wearing either Romulan satire or a designer’s nightmare,” quips one user, alluding to Star Trek’s fantasy culture.

Caesar Flickerman or Barbara Schöneberger? TV appearance shows a lot of “Hunger Game Vibes”

But it wasn’t just the character of the Enterprise that reminded users of social media. One person saw parallels to the picturesque figures of the Capitol in The Hunger Games. To make the “Hunger Games Vibe” perfect, all that’s missing is the wig. Barbara Schöneberger or Stanley Tucci aka “Caesar Flickerman”; who knows.

Military parade, “frogs” and dark rockers: These were the craziest costumes at ESC 2023 View photo gallery

By the way, Schöneberger was quite in the style of her fellow presenters in Liverpool: the British actress Hannah Waddingham and the Ukrainian singer Julija Sanina were also said to have a Capitol look a la “Hunger Games” on the Internet. Another user sees her next to Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka in a new edition of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”.

For some users, the Schöneberger dress does not have much in common with fashion. In the eyes of one it looked more like “gift” and to the other like “baking paper”. A user may have had a lot planned that evening: “Does Schöneberger’s pink costume count for the drinking game?” That much is certain: the Schöneberger dress had a lot more “points” than “Lord of the Lost” at the end at night. It was still fun for everyone involved. (Romina Kunze)