Barbara Schöneberger had her first appearance at the age of 15 as Babsi in a photo love story in the magazine “Mädchen”. Harald Schmidt discovered her show talent when the Munich-born guest was his guest in 1998. Together with Hubertus Meyer-Burckhardt, she has hosted the “NDR Talk Show” since 2008, and since 2015 she has been the namesake of the women’s magazine “Barbara”. The forty-seven-year-old, who is married to entrepreneur Maximilian von Schierstädt and has two children, can be seen on Amazon Prime Video from April 1 in the series “LOL: Last One Laughing”. In it, comedy greats like Anke Engelke, Kurt Krömer and Wigald Boning try to make each other laugh without laughing themselves.

What do you eat for breakfast?

I drink black coffee.

Where do you buy your clothes?

At Zara. Or directly from my stylist, who brings the clothes to the shoots for my “Barbara” covers. I then buy them off and don’t have to go out and look somewhere myself. I can’t get into brands either, I have to take what suits me.

What’s the oldest item of clothing in your closet?

A black double-breasted frock coat, so a long blazer. I can only button it in one row because I can no longer get both rows on top of each other. I’ve had the frock coat for 20 years and wear it as often as possible, even though the inner lining is completely worn out and the seams are already loosing. I tried to have it remodeled, but unfortunately the new one didn’t turn out as good as the old one.

When was the last time you wrote a handwritten letter?

To my mother-in-law, who gave me an exceptionally great present for Christmas. I think that’s how it should be. And for such purposes I bought a particularly nice fountain pen.

Which book impressed you the most in your life?

“Narcissus and Goldmund” by Hermann Hesse. It was one of the first books that totally grabbed me, also because I think there is a lot of life in it.

How do you find out about world events?

With a swipe to the right on my iPhone. There I have the top news. And about the “topics of the day” on television in the evening. Most of the time, I can’t do everything before that. I also found out that I have to upgrade online because everything that interests me in news now costs money. Which is right.

What’s your favorite small talk topic?

Sweden. We are in Sweden a lot and because most people know little about the country, I like to talk about it. But in such a way that people don’t get too excited, we don’t want everyone to suddenly go to Sweden.

What was the last movie you cried at?

“Indeed … Love” by Richard Curtis. Unfortunately, I have to say that it grabs me every time. Even when the music starts at the beginning, I have to cry. However, I am also inclined to cry with weaker content, if only the right music is playing.

Are You Superstitious?

No. What I find funny are people who tell me not to put my bag on the floor because it will bring bad luck and then tell me for 45 minutes that the man has abandoned them, that the doctor has given them a bad diagnosis and all their money is gone. I have to say: put your bag on the floor!

What can you laugh about?

I have seldom laughed as much as in the show “LOL: Last One Laughing”, coming soon on Amazon Prime Video, by far the funniest project of my life. I’ve never been in a room with so many funny people for so long and wanted to laugh so hysterically without being allowed to, as on this show.

Your favorite first names?

Hamilton for men and Marie for women.

Are you taking a lunch break?

Very funny. I don’t know anyone who takes a lunch break. No idea what that is. But children also structure my life. When they come home at noon, and I’m there too, we don’t take a break, we have lunch. But I don’t put my legs up between half past twelve and half past twelve every day.

In which country would you most like to live?

Sweden.



What is never missing in your fridge?

Tomatoes. I feel like I eat a kilo of tomatoes a day. But that’s not supposed to be metabolically good at all, I’ve read. What would I become if I left out the tomatoes? Perhaps only then would I change fully to my advantage.

Do you feel freer with or without a car?

With.

What is your greatest talent?

Freedom from fear.

What are you doing when it is unreasonable?

Make an open fire. I don’t think you can do that anymore. Now this is absolutely the worst. Whoever does that also votes for Trump and eats meat.

Which historical person would you like to meet?

Barack Obama. I think everyone in the world would love to meet Obama. Especially all women.

Do you wear jewelry? And a watch?

Just a wedding ring. And today I’m only wearing the earrings for you. I think my physiognomy is not suitable for adding anything else to it.

Do you have a favorite fragrance?

Allure from Chanel.

What was your best holiday experience?

Swimming nude in a lake in Sweden.





What was the last concert you were at?

A chamber music concert. I am very, very classically influenced and interested and I was lucky that it was timed so that it could take place last summer. Afterwards there was a picnic by the lake, that was the nicest thing I have experienced in a long time.

Fortunately, what are you missing?

Nothing.

What do you have for dinner?

Water. More than wine.