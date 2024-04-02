Barbara Rush died over the weekend at age 97. The actress had a career of 60 years, she was one of the figures in the series 'Batman' (1966) and winner of the Golden Globe as a revelation actress for They Came from Space. When her death was confirmed, the United States press has defined her as a prolific artist, but that her career was little recognized.

“My wonderful mother passed away peacefully at 5:28 this (Sunday) afternoon. I was with her this morning and I know she was waiting for her to come home safely so she could leave. It is fitting that she chose to leave at Easter, as it was one of her favorite holidays, and now, of course, Easter will have a deeper meaning for me and my family,” wrote her daughter, Claudia Cowan, a journalist. from Fox News.

“There is another star shining above us tonight. My beautiful mother was called on Easter of all days (…) and I know she will live on in our hearts through cherished memories and movie replays. She was elegant and classic actress and the best mother in the world. Among the last members of old Hollywood royalty, I will always be your biggest fan,” she added on Instagram.

The actress made her film debut in 1950 with The Goldbergs. In the 1950s and 1960s, Rush worked in films with Paul Newman three times, with Kirk Douglas, Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra and Richard Burton. “Elegant but under-recognized female lead who shined in the 1950s melodramas Magnificent Obsession, Bigger Than Life and The Young Philadelphians,” says The Hollywood Reporter.

Also notable is her appearance in 'Peyton Place', a series in which she played Marsha Russell, who falls in love with Ed Nelson's character. “A quarter century later, she appeared on another primetime soap opera, NBC's 'Flamingo Road.' When her chosen film projects eluded her, she Rush focused on theater. She won a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award.”

Keys

Awards. She was not nominated for an Oscar or an Emmy, but she did have a Golden Globe. She graduated from UC Santa Barbara, won a scholarship to the Pasadena Playhouse and a talent scout noticed her, THR reported.

