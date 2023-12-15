María García García, better known as Bárbara Rey, was and is a victim of sexist violence. And now she is also a victim of television violence, since her son, Ángel Cristo Rey, has decided to give an interview on Telecinco to clarify the story that we know thanks to her protagonists. That her mother is a victim, yes, but that it was not easy for the father to digest that his wife was a stunning blonde, with long legs, who tamed men like elephants, who had kissed Rocío Dúrcal in the movie I feel strange. “That drove him crazy,” he said on the set of Friday. Only the journalist Patricia Izquierdo was the one who responded to such a statement. There is no justification for mistreatment, she told him. Good for her, not so much for the rest.

More information

Some still do not understand that you can be a victim and also a bad person. She can be manipulative, a zero on the left, just as you can be a big woman with infinite legs and show them, and be mistreated. Having God in your throat and in your neckline like the Jury and being mistreated.

But when we thought that journalism had changed, when Rocío Carrasco's documentary taught us what vicarious violence and gaslighting were, that no one is free from being a victim and even an executioner at the same time, we have opted for the shadows of Bárbara . We have preferred that the alleged blackmail of Juan Carlos I, her recordings, her gambling addiction, her way of exercising motherhood and her own life weigh more in the balance. As if one thing minimized the other, the hell she experienced with the father of her two children and the aftermath of that. As if there were no wounds at all. So that later they say that everything is done.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, in addition to the recommendations and criticisms of our journalists See also A young man rents a car for 100 dirhams and commits violations of 12,000 SIGN UP

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_