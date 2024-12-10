After more than 12 months of silence, Bárbara Rey speaks out first time in the program ‘Friday’ to tell all the details of his story with King Emeritus Juan Carlos I. “I was not fooling anyone,” he begins by saying in the interview with Santi Acosta. “They have made people believe that I am a cold, distant and calculating person and it is completely the opposite,” he says.

In the exclusive titled ‘Bárbara Rey, my truth’, the star told details of her childhood in Totana and recalled the abuse she and her siblings received from her mother: “My mother was a mentally ill woman who mistreated us.” In addition, she also tearfully remembered her father, the man who supported her dream of being an artist at all times: «My father and my son “They have been the two men of my life,” he confessed despite the distance from Ángel Cristo Jr.

“I get into the year 77 and that’s when this man appears in my life,” said the actress, giving a pass to one of the chapters. darker of his life: the time I was a victim of sexual harassment by a well-known film director and a radio host, whose identity has not been revealed.

His story with Don Juan Carlos

In the conversation, Barbara also broke his silence about her controversial relationship with Juan Carlos I. The story begins when her roommate tells her: “Barbara, the king called you.” Without being able to believe it, he picks up the phone and says: «Who are you? ‘I’m the King,’ he answers. Cut the bullshit, I told him. “I treated him very badly.” Later, the actress says that she gave her a number to call and when the phone rang they responded: “Zarzuela, tell me,” and that’s how the story began, with ‘trivial’ phone calls, as she describes it, until a month later they were left alone. see yourself in Zarzuela: «He was very handsome“He’s going to like it when I say it,” she said with a laugh and added that when he said goodbye he kissed her.









A week later, they meet again at the El Pardo Palace, which he describes as “very sinister.” “He took my hand, we went out to the hall and he took me to the room.” Furthermore, the star says that after their first meeting they began to see each other. every week and after several appointments he got excited with him, but she did not fall in love and even revealed that “the only relationship he confirmed to me was with Marta Gayá».

His love for Ángel Cristo

Through tears, she spoke about her relationship with Angel Christwith whom she fell completely in love and assures that “he is the man that any mother would want to see with her daughter.” In addition, she also revealed how she informed Juan Carlos I that she was going to marry the circus artist, at which time they lost all contact until a few months later, when he contacted her to give her a wedding gift to congratulate them on their union: “During the time I was married to Ángel I had nothing with the King,” she said. However, he assures that at all times he wanted keep in touch with her every time they were in Madrid.

Regarding the rumors that Don Juan Carlos had called her on February 23 to warn her not to leave his house, Bárbara flatly denied that that happened: “I don’t know if he knew anything about that day or not, that’s up to him, but he never called me to tell me anything.”

The controversial photos and videos

«I do not consider it blackmail, it is money that I deserve», declared the television presenter when confirming that she asked Don Juan Carlos for a large sum of money for the photos and videos she had in her possession.

Regarding the photographs published by the Dutch press in which the actress is shown next to the emeritus, Bárbara assures that “the photographs my brother made them. “My son says it was him, but it’s not true.”

Regarding her relationship with the King, Barbara categorically declares that “it has not been the mistake of my life”, but rather that “it has been the greatest misfortune of my life”, referring to everything that her relationship with Juan Carlos entailed, from losing big contracts to “putting up with being called blackmailer».

Finally, regarding the estrangement with her son, Ángel Cristo Jr., through tears the star asked herself: “Why has my son done this to me?” and added that “what has hurt me the most is that my son has left me like a bad mother.”