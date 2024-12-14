Bárbara Rey has been one of the great protagonists of the week. His interview on the program Friday has served to narrate many anecdotes from his life and tell what his relationship was like with Juan Carlos I. But in addition to that, the well-known star has spoken about how she has lived after the interviews she has given. Angel Christ.

And his son has come to tell during the last year what the blackmailing of the King Emeritus was like and what his childhood was like, coming to define himself as “an abused child” due to her forced participation in these blackmails, an aspect that made Barbara Rey “hit rock bottom.”

This is revealed in a trailer released by Telecinco about the upcoming program, where will delve into the relationship he has with his sonwhom he has even sued for slander.

“The first months I was very bad, in psychiatric treatment, which I still continue with some treatment because “It can’t be taken away suddenly and I’m not well, far from it,” reveals the actress after a direct question from Santi Acosta, host of the program.

“Anxiety crises and tremendous attacks… of not wanting to continue living. I think I have continued for my daughter. If I hadn’t had Sofía, I don’t know what I would have done,” adds Bárbara Rey.

Little else has been revealed about this moment of the interview, but the images shared by Telecinco also show to a broken Bárbara Rey in tears. An image for which the presenter decides to give him a moment to compose himself. Thus, it will be next Monday when the complete images are revealed.