Barbara Rey He was on the verge of tears during his interview on Telecinco when he remembered that his mother called the king Juan Carlos I to ask for a job, given the bad economic situation he was going through the star and her intimate relationship with the monarch in those times.

“I I don’t have any magic wand“, responded, as heard in the audios, the king emeritus. “I would not have liked these recordings to come out, because I have feelings,” lamented the protagonist.

Bárbara was moved: “It made me want to cry because he knows that I have supported my parentsmy brothers and my entire family until they passed away.

Furthermore, he explained that everything happened after his separation from Angel Christ. “We sold the properties and I lived on that money for several years, but it ran out and I didn’t have anything for the mortgage or the children’s school,” he recalled.

“Hearing that my mother had to lower herself, even though she was the king, made me very sad,” he said. “I was in my 80s then and It seems shameful to me, and even more so that he did not even have that mercy“, he continued getting excited.

Bárbara ended the topic with a serious and powerful speech: “He met me when I was Bárbara Rey, I already had a name. I wasn’t just anyone. I had a name that I’ve been torn apart over the years“.