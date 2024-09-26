Early 1990s. Bárbara Rey is already divorced from the tamer Ángel Cristo, whose first outburst of violence against her, without touching her, was on their wedding night because he didn’t like the suite, and the first slap, as Rey has now recounted in a documentary, was shortly after returning from her honeymoon due to an argument when she ran into the bullfighter Paquirri at the airport, with whom the artist had had a relationship. Bárbara Rey then lives in Boadilla del Monte, in a semi-detached house next to that of the showgirl Jenny Llada, who sees a car turning into the wrong garage, approaches, a man rolls down the window, looks at her and says casually: “Come on, this blonde is not the one I’m looking for.”

Bárbara Rey and Juan Carlos I had, Rey also recounts in the documentary about her life (A Barbarian life, Atresplayer), an almost familial relationship. She would cook for him and give him drinks (“the best food, the best wine, because of course…”) and they would spend hours in that house. “When we finished eating, she would take the plates to the kitchen, we would tell jokes, we would laugh, like a normal couple.”

But they were not a normal couple. They met in 1977 after the King of Spain saw her on television. Bárbara Rey told Risto Mejide about it a year ago on the program Chester: who got his number, Bárbara Rey’s secretary picked it up, she told Rey that Juan Carlos I had called and starlet She didn’t believe it. But she called again, they finally spoke and after several calls and conversations, a driver picked her up and took her to La Zarzuela. There they began a relationship that lasted until she married Ángel Cristo in 1980. During their marriage they did not lose contact (but only by phone), and after their divorce, they resumed their romantic encounters. These consisted of dates, sometimes, at the house at Calle Sextante, 6, in Aravaca (Madrid), which the Cesid (formerly CNI, national intelligence centre) had as an “operational centre”, and most of them at her house in Boadilla.

It was then, in the almost family-like life of the couple that the two of them led on the days that he escaped there, that Bárbara Rey’s problems began. After seven years of a career at the top (dozens of films, television presenter, muse of the unveiling, galas…), Rey left everything, in love, to work in her husband’s circus. And, at the end of that stage, she found that she was no longer the fashionable girl. And she fought to return. “To feed my children,” she explained. The visits of Juan Carlos I, in addition, were expensive. One day, Bárbara Rey tells in her documentary, he made her a fideuá. “He smoked his fine cigar, drank his little bit of whiskey, we ate wonderfully, and he said to me: ‘You don’t know how grateful I am, in the situation you find yourself in, that you prepare all this for me.’ He didn’t have any details.” Once, yes: he gave her a small gold coin that she, in a hurry and with time, wanted to pawn with some of her jewelry. The coin was not taken because it did not have the minimum carat value to be pawned.

Dutch newspaper ‘De Telegraaf’, which includes the stolen photos of King Juan Carlos with Bárbara Rey.

In August 1992, a cover of the magazine Time Spain is shocked: ‘The lady of rumour’, with a photo of Marta Gayá. “They attribute to the King a sentimental relationship with Marta Gayá”. Chelo García Cortés, an inseparable friend of Bárbara Rey since the 70s, remembers in the documentary that the relationship was unofficial and well-known: everyone paid homage to Gayá in Mallorca. When Corinna arrived, “she was a princess”. And Bárbara? “Barbara, an easy woman?”

Two events, cause and consequence, forever cloud the relationship between Bárbara Rey and Juan Carlos de Borbón. The actress, out of work, auditions for a series that Antena 3 is considering making. And she asks the King of Spain, during a meal that he was going to have with Antonio Asensio, owner of the channel, to put pressure on the series to be filmed, according to sources familiar with that episode who told EL PAÍS. Juan Carlos de Borbón tells his lover that, in the end, the channel’s board has rejected the series. And she (badly advised, according to those around her) says that she has to earn a living with something, so she could publish a book with her memoirs.

By then, the starlet was already recording and photographing her meetings at home with the king. The photos published this Wednesday in the Dutch magazine Privé, The photos, which show them kissing, were taken in 1994. Rey commissioned them at the end of June from his son Ángel Cristo, who was then 11 years old, according to him, who told the magazine: “I had to follow them from the porch to the barbecue, to the pool. They were in a romantic attitude. I take all the photos I can. One roll after another. My fear is that the king might realise that I was taking photos because I looked at the camera a lot. When I finished, I went to my neighbour Jenny Llada’s house and started watching Knights of the Zodiacmy favourite cartoons”. The relationship between the mother and her son, who is in need of money, has been broken for some time and their disputes have been aired on celebrity gossip programmes. She denies that he commissioned the photos from her.

On Monday, July 4, 1994, Emilio Manglano, head of the Cesid, receives a call from Juan Carlos I: “Emilio, I have to tell you something. A few days ago I met with the relative [así se refería a Bárbara Rey] and I went to lunch with her. I made a gesture with her, I touched her breast,” the then monarch told Manglano, according to the personal diaries of the head of Spanish espionage to which journalists from Abc Javier Chicote and Juan Fernandez-Miranda, authors of The spy chief. And he tells Manglano that days after that meeting, some slides arrived with the images of the two of them and the request for 100,000 dollars. The blackmail begins. Chicote says that the Royal House tells Bárbara Rey that the king “has no money”, although Manglano points out that Sabino Fernández Campo, head of the House, tells him that there were 5,000 million pesetas in Switzerland, but that they could not be touched.

With the journalist Gonzo, in Saved In 2021, the director of the CNI between 2004 and 2009, Alberto Saiz, said: “There was some blackmail on the table. Not of public money but of shares in favor of the aforementioned.” Because of Bárbara Rey’s silence, she “had access to work contracts, advertising… in exchange for not saying that she had had an intimate relationship.” “They should hire B. Rey on TVE,” Manglano writes to Felipe González’s chief of staff, and a few months later Bárbara Rey was presenting with Ramón García Party night. She also landed in the 2000s at Canal Nou for a salary much higher than the average on television. In their book, Chicote and Fernández-Miranda maintain that Bárbara Rey received 100 million pesetas as an entry fee and 50 million a year, in monthly installments, for 10 years, paid by the intelligence agency. Saiz said that when she arrived she put an end to that and that the CNI did not pay anything, that they were “external donors”. All to avoid the dissemination of the images that have begun to appear this week.

Bárbara Rey’s close friend Hortensia Blázquez was pointed out by Chelo García-Cortés as the woman who poisoned to the King to start extorting Juan Carlos de Borbón. Blázquez came to light in 2021 on the program Deluxe: “Barbara asked me for 500,000 pesetas to buy material in The Spy Shop. He put cameras in the bedroom to record everything. There are also almost 30 photographs of both of them in an affectionate situation.” Bárbara Rey denies that she put cameras. She did record telephone conversations. There are more conversations in which the King is heard talking about other people and about very sensitive content, it is noted in the documentary. The curious thing is that there were also cameras in the CNI house in Aravaca. In reality, everyone was being recorded. “They must have what is not written down,” says the starletShe tamed elephants; the King hunted them. But neither she nor the King are in a position to tame them any more. It is therefore unknown whether any new intimate material will be released between the two.